Richmond, William & Mary extend football series through 2030

The Richmond Spiders and William & Mary Tribe have extended their football series through the 2030 season, both schools announced Wednesday.

Richmond and William & Mary have met annually in their “Capital Cup” series since the 1944 season, and have played 135 times overall dating back to 1898. The two schools also refer to their history as “The Oldest Rivalry in the South.”

Richmond currently owns a two-game winning streak in the series and also leads the overall series by two games, 66-64-5.

The Spiders and Tribe both began play in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in 2007, then known as the Colonial Athletic Association, and played as conference mates through the 2024 season. William & Mary remains in the CAA, but Richmond begins play in the Patriot League this season as a football-only member.

Richmond and William & Mary previously announced a contest for this season at William & Mary’s Zable Stadium in Williamsburg, Va., on Nov. 22, 2025. Today the two rivals announced a five-year extension of their series with games slated through the 2030 season.

“Knowing that we’re going to face William & Mary each year gives us a great start on constructing a challenging non-conference schedule,” said Richmond football head coach Russ Huesman. “Our players, our staff, and our fans look forward to facing the Tribe every fall, and each game against William & Mary will continue to be a high-stakes, high-intensity matchup.”

Below are the Richmond vs. William & Mary football games scheduled from 2025 though 2030:

Nov. 22, 2025 – at W&M

Oct. 3, 2026 – at Richmond

Sept. 18, 2027 – at W&M

Sept. 16, 2028 – at Richmond

Sept. 8, 2029 – at W&M

Sept. 7, 2030 – at Richmond

“We are proud to extend one of college football’s greatest rivalries through 2030, said Richmond Vice President & Director of Athletics, John P. Hardt. “All Spider fans look forward to our annual gridiron showdown with William & Mary, and this year’s team is excited to be visiting Zable Stadium in November. Regardless of conference affiliations, I can’t imagine a Richmond football season without having a chance to face the Tribe, and I hope I never have to. Thank you to William & Mary for working with us to ensure that this storied football rivalry will continue for years to come.”

Football Schedules