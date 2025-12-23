Richmond releases 2026 football schedule

The Richmond Spiders have released their 2026 football schedule, their second as a football-only member of the Patriot League.

Richmond is set to open the 2026 season on Saturday, Aug. 29 with a Patriot League contest at home at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in Richmond, Va., against the Bucknell Bison. That season-opener is then followed by consecutive non-conference contests on the road against the Howard Bison on Sept. 5 and the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Sept. 12. The contest against Howard was previously unannounced.

Richmond then returns to Patriot League action when it hosts the Georgetown Hoyas on Sept. 19 before welcoming the Furman Paladins in a non-conference contest the following week on Sept. 26.

The Spiders return to Patriot League action with consecutive contests on the road against the Lafayette Leopards on Oct. 3 and the Fordham Rams on Oct. 10. Five more league games close out the regular-season schedule for the Spiders — vs. Colgate on Oct. 24 (Homecoming), at Holy Cross on Oct. 31, at Villanova on Nov. 7, vs. Lehigh on Nov. 14, and vs. William & Mary on Nov. 21.

Below is Richmond’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Richmond Football Schedule

08/29 – Bucknell*

09/05 – at Howard

09/12 – at NC State

09/19 – Georgetown*

09/26 – Furman

10/03 – at Lafayette*

10/10 – at Fordham*

10/17 – OFF

10/24 – Colgate*

10/31 – at Holy Cross*

11/07 – at Villanova*

11/14 – Lehigh*

11/21 – William & Mary*

* Patriot League contest.

Richmond finished the 2025 season 7-5 overall and 3-4 in Patriot League action. The Spiders are entering their 10th season under head coach Russ Huesman, who holds a 59-41 overall record at the school.