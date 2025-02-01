Richmond announces 2025 football schedule

The Richmond Spiders have announced their 2025 football schedule, their first as a football-only member of the Patriot League.

Richmond was previously a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) since the 2007 season, but announced a move to the Patriot League last May.

Richmond is set to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 with a Patriot League contest on the road against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. That season-opener is then followed by consecutive non-conference contests on the road against the Wofford Terriers on Sept. 6 and the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sept. 13.

Richmond then opens its home docket at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in Richmond, Va., with non-conference games against the VMI Keydets on Sept. 20 and the Howard Bison on Sept. 27.

The Spiders return to Patriot League action on Oct. 4 on the road against Bucknell, and five more league games follow — at Colgate on Oct. 11, vs. Holy Cross on Oct. 18 (Homecoming), vs. Fordham on Nov. 1, at Georgetown on Nov. 8, vs. Lafayette on Nov. 15.

Richmond closes the 2025 regular-season at the William & Mary Tribe in The Capital Cup on Nov. 22.

Below is Richmond’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Richmond Football Schedule

08/30 – at Lehigh*

09/06 – at Wofford

09/13 – at North Carolina

09/20 – VMI

09/27 – Howard

10/04 – at Bucknell*

10/11 – at Colgate*

10/18 – Holy Cross*

10/25 – OFF

11/01 – Fordham*

11/08 – at Georgetown*

11/15 – Lafayette*

11/22 – at William & Mary

* Patriot League contest.

Richmond finished the 2024 season 10-3 overall and 8-0 in CAA action. The Spiders claimed the CAA title and advanced to the FCS Playoffs, but lost at home in the first round against Lehigh, 20-16.