Rhode Island, Long Island schedule football series for 2024, 2025

The Rhode Island Rams announced their 2024 football schedule earlier this year, and it included a previously unannounced non-conference contest on the road against the Long Island University (LIU) Sharks.

That contest is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium in Brookville, N.Y.

According to a copy of the football game contract obtained from the University of Rhode Island via a state public records request, the 2024 Rhode Island-LIU contest is the first game of a home-and-home series. The two-game agreement will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 when the Rams host the Sharks at Meade Stadium in Kington, R.I.

Long Island and Rhode Island have never squared off on the gridiron in their history. The Rams compete in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), while the Sharks are a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC), both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

With the addition of Long Island, Rhode Island now has all four of its non-conference opponents set for the 2025 season. The Rams are also scheduled to play road contests at the Western Michigan Broncos on Sept. 13, Holy Cross Crusaders on Sept. 27, and Brown Bears on Oct. 4.

Long Island now has two known non-conference contests for its 2025 slate, as the Sharks are also slated to visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Sept. 6.

Rhode Island is scheduled to open the 2024 season at home against Holy Cross on Saturday, Aug. 31. Long Island opens its season on the same day on the road against the UAlbany Great Danes.

