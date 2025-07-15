Rhode Island, Brown extend football series through 2031 season

The Rhode Island Rams and Brown Bears have extended their home-and-home football series through the 2031 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Rhode Island and Brown have met annually for the Governor’s Cup since 1981, but did not play during the 1992 and 2020 seasons. The two schools are scheduled to meet this fall at Brown Stadium in Providence, R.I., on Oct. 4.

In 2026, the series shifts to Rhode Island’s Meade Stadium in Kingston, R.I., on Oct. 3 before returning to Providence on Oct. 2, 2027. Those contests are the final three games of an agreement that spanned back to the 2018 season.

According to a copy of a new agreement signed last fall and obtained from the University of Rhode Island via a state public records request, Rhode Island and Brown have solidified four additional meetings that will extend the series through 2031.

Rhode Island will host Brown at Meade Stadium on Sept. 30, 2028 and then again two seasons later on Oct. 5, 2030. Games slated to be played on the campus of Brown University are scheduled for Sept. 29, 2029 and Oct. 4, 2031.

Rhode Island and Brown first met on the gridiron in 1909 and have played 107 times overall. The Rams have won six consecutive games in the series, but the Bears still hold a 40-game advantage over the Rams in the win column, 73-33-2.

Future Rhode Island-Brown Football Games

Oct. 4, 2025 – at Brown

Oct. 3, 2026 – at Rhode Island

Oct. 2, 2027 – at Brown

Sept. 30, 2028 – at Rhode Island

Sept. 29, 2029 – at Brown

Oct. 5, 2030 – at Rhode Island

Oct. 4, 2031 – at Brown

