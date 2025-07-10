Rhode Island adds Sacred Heart to 2027 football schedule

The Rhode Island Rams have added the Sacred Heart Pioneers to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract was obtained from the University of Rhode Island via a state public records request.

Rhode Island will host Sacred Heart at Meade Stadium in Kingston, R.I., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. According to the terms of the contract, the Rams will not pay the Pioneers a guarantee for the matchup and a return game at Sacred Heart was not mentioned.

The contest between Rhode Island and Sacred Heart in 2027 will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Rhode Island is a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Sacred Heart is entering its second season as an FCS Independent after competing in the Northeast Conference (NEC) from 1999 through 2023.

The addition of Sacred Heart gives Rhode Island three non-conference opponents for the 2027 season. The Rams are also scheduled to play consecutive road contests at the Boston College Eagles on Sept. 25 and the Brown Bears on Oct. 2.

Rhode Island is the first known opponent for Sacred Heart’s 2027 football schedule.

As previously mentioned, Sacred Heart is an FCS Independent. Therefore, the school is responsible for filling the entirety of its schedule each season and lacks the assistance of a conference.

