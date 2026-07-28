Rhode Island adds Merrimack to 2027 football schedule

Sep 7, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Rhode Island Rams head coach Jim Fleming looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Rhode Island Rams have added the Merrimack Warriors to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract was obtained from the University of Rhode Island via a state public records request.

Rhode Island will host Merrimack at Meade Stadium in Kingston, R.I., on Saturday, November 13, 2027. The game will be the second of a home-and-home series that is scheduled to begin on August 28, 2026 at Merrimack’s Duane Stadium in North Andover, Mass.

Rhode Island and Merrimack have met twice previously on the gridiron. The Rams emerged with the victory in both contests, winning 42-7 in 2006 and 42-14 in 2019.

Rhode Island is a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Merrimack is entering its third season as an FCS Independent after competing in the Northeast Conference (NEC) from 2019 through 2024.

The addition of Merrimack gives Rhode Island four non-conference opponents for the 2027 season, which tentatively completes its slate. The Rams are scheduled to play road contests at Bowling Green on Sept. 11, at Boston College on Sept. 25, and at Brown on Oct. 9.

Rhode Island is the third known opponent for Merrimack’s 2027 football schedule. The Rams are also slated to visit Central Connecticut on Sept. 4 and Maine on a date to be determined.

As previously mentioned, Merrimack is an FCS Independent. Therefore, the school is responsible for filling the entirety of its schedule each season and lacks the assistance of a conference.

Football Schedules