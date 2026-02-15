search

Report: Sacramento State to join MAC as football-only member in 2026

By Kevin Kelley - February 14, 2026

Photo: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Sacramento State Hornets are set to join the Mid-American Conference (MAC) as a football‑only member beginning with the 2026 season, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports on Saturday evening. ESPN confirmed Sacramento State’s move soon after.

Sacramento State’s move to the MAC is expected to be officially announced in the next few days.

The move is significant for both the Hornets and the MAC as realignment continues to reshape the FBS landscape. The decision elevates one of the Big Sky’s most consistent programs of the past decade into the FBS ranks while giving the MAC a foothold on the West Coast for the first time in its history.

The Hornets, who have reached the FCS Playoffs in three of the past five seasons, will make the transition to FBS competition over the next two years. They will become the 138th member of the FBS, joining North Dakota State, who is moving up to the FBS and Mountain West Conference this fall.

Sacramento State will replace Northern Illinois in the MAC, as the Huskies are moving to the Mountain West. The Hornets will be the 13th member of the MAC, joining returning members Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Toledo, UMass, and Western Michigan.

Future Sacramento State Football Schedules

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *