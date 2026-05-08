Puerto Rico Bowl set to debut during 2026 college football season

The Puerto Rico Bowl is set to debut during the 2026 college football season, according to an official announcement Friday.

The Puerto Rico Bowl is slated to be played at Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium in Bayamón in December and it will be televised nationally by ESPN. The game will feature a team from the Mid-American Conference (MAC) against another FBS opponent.

“Puerto Rico is simply a magical place with magical people,” said Complete Sports Management President Lea Miller-Tooley. “This game is going to be of historical significance with an incredible impact on sports tourism and exposure for one of the most beautiful places in the world. We thank Discover Puerto Rico for their partnership and look forward to our relationship for many years to come.”

The kickoff time for the inaugural Puerto Rico Bowl will be announced at a later date, likely in conjunction with the release of the complete 2026-27 college football bowl schedule in June.

“Puerto Rico offers world-class venues for virtually every sport, combined with seamless, passport-free travel for U.S. visitors and a tropical climate that makes year-round athletic competition possible,” said Discover Puerto Rico Chief Executive Director Jorge L. Perez. “We are especially thrilled to welcome the Puerto Rico Bowl, a historic landmark event that underscores our Island’s growing stature as a world-class sports destination that offers an electrifying new experience to both teams and fans alike.”

Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 24,000, is the current home of the Bayamón FC of the Liga Puerto Rico and former home of the Puerto Rico Islanders of the North American Soccer League (NASL).

“Through our long-standing bowl partnership with ESPN Events and Complete Sports Management, the Mid-American Conference is pleased to have an opportunity to participate in the inaugural Puerto Rico Bowl,” said Mid-American Conference Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher. “Having the opportunity to compete in such a special place will make for a memorable event for the student-athletes and fans.”

Bowl Season is currently expected to begin on Saturday, December 12, 2026, with the annual Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Ga.

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