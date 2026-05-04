Princeton announces 2026 football schedule

The Princeton Tigers have announced their 2026 football schedule, which features five home games and 10 contests overall.

Princeton opens the season on September 19 with a road matchup at Bryant, marking the program’s first meeting with the Bulldogs since 2023. Princeton then returns to Powers Field at Princeton Stadium on September 26 to host UAlbany in its home opener.

Ivy League play begins on October 3 when the Tigers travel to Columbia, followed by a non‑conference road trip to Wagner on October 10. Princeton returns home on October 17 to host Brown in its first Ivy League home game of the season.

The Tigers then begin a challenging two‑game Ivy stretch, traveling to Harvard on October 24 and returning to Princeton on October 31 to host Cornell. League play continues on November 7 with a home matchup against Dartmouth before Princeton heads to Yale on November 14 for its final road game of the regular season.

The 2026 campaign concludes on November 21 when the Tigers host Penn, closing a schedule that places three of Princeton’s final four Ivy contests at home.

Below is Princeton’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Princeton Football Schedule

09/19 – at Bryant

09/26 – UAlbany

10/03 – at Columbia*

10/10 – at Wagner

10/17 – Brown*

10/24 – at Harvard*

10/31 – Cornell*

11/07 – Dartmouth*

11/14 – at Yale*

11/21 – Penn*

* Ivy League contest.

Princeton finished the 2025 season 3-7 overall and 2-5 in Ivy League action, the same record as the 2024 season. The Tigers are entering their 15th season under head coach Bob Surace, who has an 84-66 record at the school.