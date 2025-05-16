Princeton announces 2025 football schedule

The Princeton Tigers have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features five home games and 10 contests overall.

Princeton opens the 2025 season with a pair of non-league contests, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 20 when the San Diego Toreros visit Powers Field at Princeton Stadium in Princeton, N.J. The following week on Saturday, Sept. 27, the Tigers travel to Easton, Pa., to face off with the Lafayette Leopards.

The final game outside the Ivy League confines comes Saturday, Oct. 11. The Mercer Bears of the Southern Conference visit Princeton for a 1:00 (Eastern) tilt to close the non-league book.

Princeton begins Ivy League play with a home game on Oct. 4 against Columbia. Additional Ivy League home contests include Harvard on Oct. 25 and Yale on Nov. 15.

The Tigers load the buses for their first Ivy League road game of the 2025 campaign to venture to take on the Brown Bears. The game at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium in Providence, R.I., will be played Oct. 18. Additional road games are slated for Cornell on Nov. 1, Dartmouth on Nov. 8, and Penn on Nov. 22.

Below is Princeton’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Princeton Football Schedule

09/20 – San Diego

09/27 – at Lafayette

10/04 – Columbia*

10/11 – Mercer

10/18 – at Brown*

10/25 – Harvard

11/01 – at Cornell*

11/08 – at Dartmouth*

11/15 – Yale*

11/22 – at Penn*

* Ivy League contest.

Princeton finished the 2024 season 3-7 overall and 2-5 in Ivy League action. The Tigers are entering their 14th season under head coach Bob Surace, who has an 81-59 record at the school.