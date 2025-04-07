Presbyterian Blue Hose release 2025 football schedule

The Presbyterian Blue Hose have released their 2025 football schedule, which includes six games at Bailey Stadium and 12 games overall.

Presbyterian opens the 2025 season with four consecutive non-conference games, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home at Five Star Stadium in Macon, Ga., against the Mercer Bears. The following week on Sept. 6, Presbyterian travels up I-385 to Greenville, S.C., to Paladin Stadium to battle the Furman Paladins.

The Blue Hose then start a three-game home string at Bailey Stadium in Clinton, S.C. The Blue Hose welcome Division 2 Erskine on Sept. 13, followed by a visit from NAIA Bluefield University on Sept. 20.

Presbyterian begins Pioneer Football League (PFL) play at home against Morehead State on Sept. 27. Other PFL opponents slated to visit Bailey Stadium in 2025 include Stetson on Oct. 18, Valparaiso on Nov. 1, and Marist on Nov. 22.

Road PFL opponents for Presbyterian include Butler (Oct. 11), Dayton (Oct. 25), Davidson (Nov. 8), and St. Thomas (Nov. 15).

Below is Presbyterian’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Presbyterian Football Schedule

08/30 – at Mercer

09/06 – at Furman

09/13 – Erskine

09/20 – Bluefield

09/27 – Morehead State*

10/04 – OFF*

10/11 – at Butler*

10/18 – Stetson*

10/25 – at Dayton*

11/01 – Valparaiso*

11/08 – at Davidson*

11/15 – at St. Thomas*

11/22 – Marist*

* Pioneer League contest.

Presbyterian finished the 2024 season 6-6 overall and 4-4 in Pioneer Football League play. The Toreros are entering their fourth season under head coach Steve Englehart, who is now 11-23 overall.