Presbyterian adds Mercer, completes 2026 football schedule

The Presbyterian Blue Hose have announced their 2026 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall.

“We’re eager to begin the season under the lights at Bailey Memorial Stadium,” head coach Matt Rahl said. “Be Early, Be Loud, Wear BLUE!!”

The Blue Hose open the season on August 27 at home against UVA Wise, marking their earliest season opener since joining the Pioneer Football League (PFL). Presbyterian then travels to Mercer on September 5, a new contest that was previously unannounced, before entering its first open date of the season on September 12.

The Blue Hose return to action on September 19 with a road trip to Western Carolina to close out non-league action, followed by the start of Pioneer League play on September 26 at Marist. Presbyterian makes its conference home debut on October 3 against St. Thomas and continues league action on October 10 when it hosts Davidson in Clinton.

A two‑game road stretch follows, beginning with an October 17 matchup at Stetson and continuing on October 24 at Valparaiso. Presbyterian returns home on October 31 to face Butler in its final game before the November bye week.

After a second open date, the Blue Hose resume play on November 14 with a road contest at Morehead State before closing the regular season on November 21 at home against Dayton, marking their final PFL matchup of the year and concluding their regular-season schedule.

Below is Presbyterian’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Presbyterian Football Schedule

08/27 – UVA Wise

09/05 – at Mercer

09/12 – OFF

09/19 – at Western Carolina

09/26 – at Marist*

10/03 – St. Thomas*

10/10 – Davidson*

10/17 – at Stetson*

10/24 – at Valparaiso*

10/31 – Butler*

11/07 – OFF

11/14 – at Morehead State*

11/21 – Dayton*

* Pioneer League contest.

Presbyterian finished the 2025 season 10-2 overall and 6-2 in Pioneer Football League play. The Blue Hose are entering their first season under head coach Matt Rahl, who served as Presbyterian’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator the past two seasons.