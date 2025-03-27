Presbyterian adds Erskine to 2025 football schedule

The Presbyterian Blue Hose have added the Erskine Flying Fleet to their 2025 football schedule, according to a release from Erskine Thursday.

Presbyterian will host Erskine at Bailey Memorial Stadium in Clinton, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The game will mark the 33rd overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Presbyterian and Erskine first met on the gridiron back in 1915. In their most recent matchup during the 2024 season, the Blue Hose traveled to Due West, S.C., and defeated the Flying Fleet, 31-14, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 30-2-1.

This fall, Erskine will be playing as a member of Conference Carolinas in Division II for the first time since 1974-75. The Flying Fleet played in the Gulf South Conference last season, finishing 1-8 overall and 0-6 in Gulf South play.

Presbyterian, a member of the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League (PFL), now has all four non-conference games set for the 2025 season. The Blue Hose are slated to open the season on the road against the Mercer Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30 and will then travel to face the Furman Paladins on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Following the Erskine contest, Presbyterian will host the Bluefield Rams in Clinton on Sept. 20.

Presbyterian’s PFL schedule for the 2025 season was previously announced. The Blue Hose will host Morehead State, Stetson, Valparaiso, and Marist and will visit Butler, Dayton, Davidson, and St. Thomas.

