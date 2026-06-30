Prairie View A&M schedules future football series with East Texas A&M, HCU

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have scheduled future home-and-home football series with the East Texas A&M Lions and Houston Christian Huskies, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for series with East Texas A&M University and Houston Christian University were obtained from Prairie View A&M University via a state of Texas Public Information Act request.

Prairie View A&M will begin a home-and-home series with East Texas A&M at home at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field in Prairie View, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2027. The two game-series will then shift to Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium in Commerce, Texas, the following season on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2028.

Prairie View A&M and East Texas A&M first met on the gridiron in 1974 and have played five contests total. In their most recent matchup in 2024, the Panthers dropped a 34-27 decision to the Lions at home, but still lead the overall series 4-1.

The Panthers will also play a two-game series with Houston Christian that begins at Panther Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2029. The series will then shift to Husky Stadium in Houston, Texas, the following season on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2030.

The 2029 matchup between Prairie View A&M and Houston Christian will mark the third gridiron meeting between the two schools. The two schools previously played a series at PVAMU in 2021 and at HCU in 2023, with the home team coming out on top in both games.

Prairie View A&M is scheduled to open the 2026 season on Saturday, Aug. 29 on the road against Tarleton State. The game will be televised live by ESPN2 at 9:00pm ET / 8:00pm CT.

Football Schedules