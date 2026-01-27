Prairie View A&M releases 2026 football schedule

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have released their 2026 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests overall.

Prairie View A&M kicks off its 2026 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 29, with a non‑conference road matchup against Tarleton State. The Panthers then open their home slate the following week on Sunday, Sept. 6, when they host Texas Southern in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) showdown at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas.

A trip to Baylor follows on Sept. 12 before PVAMU returns home to face Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 19. The Panthers’ fourth and final non‑conference game comes later in the season on Oct. 24 with a road visit to East Texas A&M.

Prairie View’s remaining SWAC schedule features home dates with Southern (Oct. 10), Alcorn State (Oct. 17), and Alabama A&M (Nov. 7). The Panthers will also travel to Grambling State (Sept. 26), Mississippi Valley State (Oct. 3), Arkansas–Pine Bluff (Nov. 14), and Alabama State (Nov. 21).

Below is Prairie View A&M’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Prairie View A&M Football Schedule

08/29 – at Tarleton State

09/06 – Texas Southern*

09/12 – at Baylor

09/19 – Stephen F. Austin

09/26 – at Grambling State*

10/03 – at Mississippi Valley State*

10/10 – Southern*

10/17 – Alcorn State* (HC)

10/24 – at East Texas A&M

10/31 – OFF

11/07 – Alabama A&M*

11/14 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/21 – at Alabama State*

* SWAC contest.

Prairie View A&M won the SWAC Championship last season, and finished 10-4 overall and 7-1 in SWAC action. The season was the first for the Panthers under head coach Tremaine Jackson.