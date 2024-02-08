Prairie View A&M releases 2024 football schedule

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have released their 2024 football schedule, which features a game at Michigan State.

Prairie View A&M opens their 2024 schedule on Saturday, Aug. 31 with a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game at home against the Texas Southern Tigers at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas.

The Panthers then travel for consecutive road games at the Northwestern State Demons of the Southland Conference on Sept. 7 and the Michigan State Spartans of the Big Ten Conference on Sept. 14. The game at Michigan State was just announced this evening.

Prairie View A&M then plays two consecutive SWAC contests, beginning on Sept. 21 at home at Panther Stadium against the Southern Jaguars. The following week on Sept. 28, the Panthers take on the Grambling State Tigers in the State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

PVAMU will play their third of four non-conference contests the following week on Oct. 5 against the Incarnate Word Cardinals in San Antonio, Texas. A return to SWAC action is up next, as the Panthers will travel to take on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Oct. 12.

After an open date, Prairie View A&M closes out its non-conference slate at home against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Oct. 26. The game will also serve as PVAMU’s Homecoming contest.

The remainder of Prairie View A&M’s schedule is all SWAC competition. The Panthers will visit Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 2, host Florida A&M and Alcorn State back-to-back on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16, respectively, and close out the season on the road at Alabama State on Nov. 23.

Below is Prairie View A&M’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Prairie View A&M Football Schedule

08/31 – Texas Southern*

09/07 – at Northwestern State

09/14 – at Michigan State

09/21 – Southern*

09/28 – Grambling* (in Dallas, TX)

10/05 – at Incarnate Word

10/12 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – Texas A&M-Commerce

11/02 – at Mississippi Valley State*

11/09 – Florida A&M*

11/16 – Alcorn State*

11/23 – at Alabama State*

* SWAC contest.

Prairie View A&M finished the 2023 season 6-6 overall and 6-2 in SWAC action. The Panthers are entering their third season under head coach Bubba McDowell, who holds a 12-11 overall record at the school.