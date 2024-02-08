Michigan State adds Prairie View A&M to 2024 football schedule

The Michigan State Spartans have added the Prairie View A&M Panthers to their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Wednesday.

Michigan State had previously completed its 2024 football schedule, but was left with a late opening after its Sept. 14 home game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns was canceled.

Instead of Louisiana, Michigan State will now host Prairie View A&M at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Prairie View A&M is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Panthers finished the 2023 season 6-6 overall and 6-2 in league play.

Michigan State is scheduled to open the 2024 season, its first under new head coach Jonathan Smith, on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against the Florida Atlantic Owls. The third and final non-conference opponent for Michigan State is the Boston College Eagles on the road on Sept. 21.

MSU will kickoff its Big Ten Conference slate in Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Maryland Terrapins. Other road conference opponents include Oregon on Oct. 5, Michigan on Oct. 26, and Illinois on Nov. 16.

Big Ten opponents scheduled to visit East Lansing in 2024 include Ohio State on Sept. 28, Iowa on Oct. 19, Indiana on Nov. 2, Purdue on Nov. 23, and Rutgers on Nov. 30.

Michigan State is scheduled to host its 2024 Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20 at Spartan Stadium. The kickoff time and television coverage, if any, will be announced at a later date.

