Louisiana backs out of football game at Michigan State in 2024

The Michigan State Spartans are in need of a replacement non-conference opponent in 2024 after the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns backed out of their scheduled matchup.

Louisiana was scheduled to travel to face Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The game, which was contracted in April 2021, carries a $500,000 fee as liquidated damages for canceling the game.

A reason for the cancellation wasn’t given, but it’s likely due to conference realignment that will occur this year. Ten teams from the Pac-12 are leaving the conference, while Army is joining the American Athletic Conference. Those changes, and several others, are causing a ripple effect of scheduling modifications.

With the game at Michigan State canceled, the Ragin’ Cajuns announced they will instead travel to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Sept. 28, 2024. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the schools on the gridiron.

The remainder of Louisiana’s non-conference schedule in 2024 includes Grambling State on Aug. 31 at home, Kennesaw State on Sept. 7 on the road, and Tulane on Sept. 21 at home.

Michigan State, which previously announced its complete 2024 football schedule, will now need to identify a replacement for Louisiana. Per a report from the Detroit Free Press, a replacement opponent is “…being finalized and will be announced once the contract is signed.”

In other non-conference action in 2024, the Spartans are slated to host the Florida Atlantic Owls on Aug. 31 and will later visit the Boston College Eagles on Sept. 21.

