2024 Big Ten football schedule announced

The 2024 Big Ten football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 7 with Michigan State at Maryland.

The 2024 season will be the first for the Big Ten as an 18-team conference after welcoming in new members Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington. Those four will join Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, and Wisconsin.

The Big Ten will again play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference contests. The East-West divisional structure will be eliminated in 2024 and the league will place the top two teams in the conference standings into the annual Big Ten Championship Game.

Last month, the Big Ten announced the future opponents for each team for 2024 through 2028. The league also announced that there will be 12 protected conference matchups that will be played on an annual basis. Those matchups include Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Oregon-Washington, and UCLA-USC.

Top non-conference match-ups for each team in the Big Ten in 2024 include Kansas at Illinois, Charlotte at Indiana, Iowa State at Iowa, Maryland at Virginia, Texas at Michigan, Michigan State at Boston College, Colorado at Nebraska, Duke at Northwestern, Marshall at Ohio State, Texas Tech at Oregon, Penn State at West Virginia, Notre Dame at Purdue, Rutgers at Virginia Tech, UCLA at LSU, Notre Dame at USC, Eastern Michigan at Washington, and Alabama at Wisconsin.

From the Big Ten release:

Selected Saturday games in the 2024 season may be adjusted to select Fridays and other special dates, including Labor Day Sunday and Black Friday. The 2025 football schedule will be announced in the future.

The 2024 Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

2024 BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

* Not yet updated.

2024 Big Ten Football Schedule (Composite)