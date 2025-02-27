Portland State to host Montana at Providence Park in 2025

The Portland State Vikings will host the Montana Grizzlies at Providence Park in 2025, the school announced Thursday.

The Portland State-Montana game, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, was originally slated to be played at PSU’s Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro, Ore. The game will mark the Vikings first appearance at the downtown Portland stadium since Oct. 13, 2018.

“I’m thrilled to announce Portland State’s return to the field at Providence Park,” said Portland State University President Ann Cudd. “PSU is committed to doing what we can to bring vitality to downtown Portland. Vikings Football has always been an exciting fall pastime and playing in the heart of our city opens up new possibilities for connection. I can’t wait for kick off in November and I look forward to the potential for more Vikings Athletics games at Providence Park in the future.”

Providence Park is the home of the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer (MLS) and Portland Thorns FC of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The stadium has a seating capacity of 25,218.

“Providence Park holds a significant place in the history of Vikings football, and we are excited to welcome their return for the Montana game,” Timbers CEO Heather Davis said. “We look forward to seeing the community come together to support Portland State and another big event in downtown Portland.”

The Portland State-Montana contest at Providence Park is a Big Sky Conference matchup and will count in the conference standings.

“Portland State’s connection with downtown Portland runs through its history and that includes Vikings Football,” said Director of Athletics Matt Billings. “We are very happy that we can bring our football team back downtown, have a presence and play a top opponent at Providence Park this fall. We appreciate the partnership with the Portland Timbers.”

Portland State previously called Providence Park home from 1967 through the 2018 season, with the exception of 2000 and 2010 due to renovations. During that time period, Providence Park was formerly named Multnomah Stadium, Civic Stadium, PGE Park, and JELD-WEN Field.

