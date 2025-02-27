Portland State announces 2025 football schedule

The Portland State Vikings have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features a game against the BYU Cougars.

Portland State opens the 2025 season at home against the Tarleton State Texans at Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro, Ore. The game will be played on Saturday, Aug. 23, which is Week Zero, the unofficial name for the Saturday that precedes Labor Day weekend.

The following week on Saturday, Aug. 30, Portland State will travel to Provo, Utah, to take on the BYU Cougars of the Big 12 Conference. Two more road trips follow, as the Vikings will trek to Grand Forks, N.D., to face the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Sept. 6 and then to Honolulu, Hawaii, to meet the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Sept. 13.

Following an open date, Portland State opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 27 at home against Northern Arizona. Weber State and Sacramento State will also visit Hillsboro on Oct. 18 and Nov. 8, respectively, while the Vikings will host Montana at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on Nov. 15.

Portland State will travel to face Big Sky foes Eastern Washington on Oct. 4, Idaho on Oct. 25, Cal Poly on Nov. 1, and Northern Colorado on Nov. 22.

Below is Portland State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Portland State Football Schedule

08/23 – Tarleton State

08/30 – at BYU

09/06 – at North Dakota

09/13 – at Hawaii

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – Northern Arizona*

10/04 – at Eastern Washington*

10/11 – OFF

10/18 – Weber State*

10/25 – at Idaho*

11/01 – at Cal Poly*

11/08 – Sacramento State*

11/15 – Montana*

11/22 – at Northern Colorado*

* Big Sky contest.

Portland State finished the 2024 season 3-8 overall and 3-5 in conference action. The Vikings have not made an appearance in the FCS Playoffs since the 2015 season, which was also the last time they finished with a winning record.