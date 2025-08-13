Pittsburgh adds two MAC opponents to future football schedules

The Pittsburgh Panthers have added two Mid-American Conference (MAC) opponents to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned. Copies of contracts for each football game with the University of Pittsburgh were obtained from the respective schools via state public records requests.

Pitt will host the Western Michigan Broncos at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. The Panthers will pay the Broncos a $1.3 million guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Pitt and Western Michigan’s only two previous meetings on the gridiron came during a home-and-home series in 2021 and 2022. The Broncos upset the Panthers in the first game of the series in Pittsburgh, 44-41, and then the Panthers returned the favor the following season in Kalamazoo, winning 34-13.

Western Michigan is the third known non-conference opponent for Pitt’s schedule in 2027. The Panthers are scheduled to open the season against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. That game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28, which is Week Zero that season.

Also in 2027, Pitt is scheduled to host the UConn Huskies on Oct. 30. Pitt’s fourth and final non-conference opponent will likely be an opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The Northern Illinois Huskies will travel to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028, which will be the season-opener for both schools. Per the contract copy, the Huskies will receive a $1.1 million guarantee for playing the contest.

Pitt and Northern Illinois have never squared off on the gridiron in their history. Central Michigan is the only other current member of the MAC that the Panthers have never faced in football.

Other non-conference opponents scheduled for Pitt in 2028 include the UConn Huskies on the road on Nov. 4 and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at home on a date to be determined. The last non-league opponent for the Panthers will likely come from the FCS.

