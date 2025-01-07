Pittsburgh adds Duquesne to 2025 football schedule

The Pittsburgh Panthers have added the Duquesne Dukes to their 2025 football schedule, according to an announcement from both schools Tuesday.

Pitt will host Duquesne at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The game will mark the first gridiron meeting between the two schools in 86 years.

Pitt and Duquesne first met on the gridiron in 1901 and last played in 1939, which resulted in a 21-13 victory for the Dukes. The Panthers currently lead the overall series 5-2.

The Duquesne Dukes currently compete in the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Dukes won a share of the NEC championship in 2024, finishing 5-1 in conference play and 8-3 overall.

With the addition of Duquesne, Pittsburgh now has all four non-conference opponents set for the 2025 season. The Panthers are also scheduled to host the Central Michigan Chippewas on Sept. 6 before traveling to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sept. 13. Pitt wraps up non-conference action with a home game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on a date to be announced.

In ACC action next season, Pitt is scheduled to host Boston College, Louisville, Miami, and NC State and travel to Florida State, Georgia Tech, Stanford, and Syracuse.

Pitt is the third announced non-conference opponent for Duquesne in 2025. The Dukes are also scheduled to host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Sept. 13 and visit the Akron Zips on Sept. 20.

Football Schedules