Pittsburgh adds Delaware to 2029 football schedule

The Pittsburgh Panthers have added the Delaware Blue Hens to their 2029 football schedule, according to an announcement by the University of Delaware.

Pitt will host Delaware at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029. The game will mark the third overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their first football meeting back in 2014, Pitt defeated Delaware 62-0. Five seasons later in 2019, the Panthers slipped by the Blue Hens, 17-14. Both games were played at Heinz Field, which is now known as Acrisure Stadium.

The Delaware Blue Hens, who currently compete in the Coastal Athletic Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), are moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will join Conference USA in 2025. Delaware will become a full member of the FBS the following season in 2026.

With the addition of Delaware, Pittsburgh now has all four non-conference opponents set for the 2029 season. The Panthers are also scheduled to host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sept. 8 before traveling to take on the UCF Knights on Sept. 15. Pitt wraps up non-conference action at home on Sept. 22 against the Richmond Spiders.

Pitt is the third announced non-conference opponent for Delaware in 2029. The Blue Hens are also scheduled to host the Buffalo Bulls on Sept. 15 and visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sept. 22.

Delaware was previously scheduled to host in-state rival Delaware State that season, but the status of that contest is uncertain.

Delaware now has six future games scheduled against power opponents. The Blue Hens will visit Colorado and Wake Forest in 2025, Virginia in 2026, Penn State in 2027, Maryland in 2028, and Pitt in 2029.

