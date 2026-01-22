Penn State adds Maine to 2027 football schedule, per report

The Penn State Nittany Lions have added the Maine Black Bears to their 2027 football schedule, according to a report by Matt Fortuna.

Penn State will host Maine at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. The matchup replaces the Nittany Lions’ previously scheduled game against Delaware, which the two schools mutually agreed to cancel on Wednesday.

Sources: Penn State will now host Maine in 2027. This replaces Delaware for PSU. When that game was scheduled in 2018, Delaware was still in the FCS. The Blue Hens and Nittany Lions worked together to find a replacement, with Delaware covering the difference in guarantee cost. https://t.co/ZMMOwszP59 — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) January 22, 2026

The 2027 meeting will be the first-ever football game between Penn State and Maine.

With the addition of Maine, Penn State’s 2027 non‑conference schedule is tentatively complete. The Nittany Lions are set to open the season at home against Syracuse on Sept. 4 and will also host Temple on Sept. 18.

In Big Ten play, Penn State is scheduled to host Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, and Washington, while traveling to Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Purdue, and Wisconsin.

Maine now has three non‑conference opponents lined up for 2027. The Black Bears are slated to visit Akron on Sept. 18 and will host Merrimack on a new date to be determined, after the matchup was moved from its original Sept. 11 slot.

