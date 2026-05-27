Penn announces 2026 football schedule

The Penn Quakers have announced their 2026 football schedule, which features five home games and 10 contests overall.

“This season represents something special—not only the beginning of a new chapter for our program, but also a celebration of 150 years of Penn Football,” said George A. Munger Head Coach Rick Santos. “We stand on the shoulders of great players, coaches, and teams who built this tradition and established a championship standard.

“We’re honored to carry that responsibility forward every day in how we work, compete, and represent this university. There is tremendous excitement within our building, and we look forward to building a team that honors Penn Football’s history while competing to create a legacy of its own.”

The Quakers open the season on September 19 with a road trip to Bucknell. Penn then returns to Franklin Field on September 26 for its home opener against Lehigh.

Ivy League play begins on October 3 when the Quakers travel to Dartmouth, followed by their final non‑conference game of the season on October 10 at home against Howard. Penn remains in Philadelphia on October 17 to host Columbia before welcoming Yale on October 24 in a key midseason Ivy matchup.

The Quakers then begin a two‑game road stretch, traveling to Brown on October 31 and Cornell on November 7. Penn returns home on November 14 to host Harvard for Homecoming in its final appearance at Franklin Field during the 2026 campaign.

The regular season concludes on November 21 with a road trip to Princeton, closing a schedule that sends the Quakers on the road for three of their final four Ivy League contests.

Below is Penn’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Penn Football Schedule

09/19 – at Bucknell

09/26 – Lehigh

10/03 – at Dartmouth

10/10 – Howard

10/17 – Columbia

10/24 – Yale

10/31 – at Brown

11/07 – at Cornell

11/14 – Harvard

11/21 – at Princeton

* Ivy League contest.

Penn finished the 2025 season 6-4 overall and 4-3 in Ivy League action. This will be the first season for the Quakers under head coach Rick Santos.