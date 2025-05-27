Penn announces 2025 football schedule

The Penn Quakers have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features five home games and 10 contests overall.

“I’m excited about the opportunities and challenges that the 2025 schedule presents,” said head coach Ray Priore. “Opening the season with back-to-back road games is a chance for us to establish our identity before returning home to Franklin Field in early October.

“As always, Ivy League play will be highly competitive from start to finish, with the added incentive of competing for a spot in the FCS playoffs. We’re focused on building momentum each week and preparing our student-athletes to perform at a high level. We look forward to representing Penn with pride throughout the year.”

Penn opens the 2025 season with that pair of non-league road contests, beginning with a Sept. 20 trip to W.B. Mason Stadium in Easton, Mass., to take on the Stonehill Skyhawks of the NEC. The following Saturday, the Quakers will hit the road to Goodman Stadium in Bethlehem, Pa., to square off with the Lehigh Mountain Hawks of the Patriot League.

The final game outside the Ivy League confines comes Friday, Oct. 10. The Marist Red Foxes of the Pioneer League will visit Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

Penn opens Ivy play with a home tilt against Dartmouth on Saturday, Oct. 4. Additional Ivy League home contests include Brown on Nov. 1, Cornell for Homecoming on Nov. 8, and Princeton on Nov. 22.

The Quakers venture away from Philadelphia for league play beginning Saturday, Oct. 18, with a contest at Wien Stadium in New York City against the Columbia Lions. The remaining road dates in the circuit include visits to Yale on Oct. 25 and Harvard on Nov. 15.

Below is Penn’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Penn Football Schedule

09/20 – at Stonehill

09/27 – at Lehigh

10/04 – Dartmouth*

10/10 – Marist

10/18 – at Columbia*

10/25 – at Yale*

11/01 – Brown*

11/08 – Cornell*

11/15 – at Harvard*

11/22 – Princeton*

* Ivy League contest.

Penn finished the 2024 season 4-6 overall and 2-5 in Ivy League action. The Quakers are entering their ninth season under Priore, who has a 51-38 record at the school.