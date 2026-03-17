Patriot League, ESPN announce multi-year media rights extension

The Patriot League and ESPN have agreed to a multi-year media rights extension, the Patriot League and ESPN announced Tuesday.

The agreement ensures that ESPN+ and the ESPN App remain the exclusive digital home for live and archived Patriot League sporting events, including home football contests.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with ESPN to showcase the Patriot League and our student-athletes on a platform dedicated to excellence,” Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel said. “The expansion of Patriot League football creates an exciting opportunity to deliver even more compelling content to fans.”

ESPN+ will continue to stream more than 750 Patriot League events annually under the new agreement.

“The Patriot League represents everything fans value about college sports: strong rivalries, passionate campuses and outstanding student-athletes,” said Mallory Kenny, Director, Programming & Acquisitions, ESPN. “We’re proud to extend our relationship and continue bringing hundreds of Patriot League events to fans each year across ESPN+ and the ESPN App.”

Last year, Patriot League football expanded to eight teams with the addition of the Richmond Spiders. The league will increase to 10 this summer following the addition of the Villanova Wildcats and Williams & Mary Tribe.

The Patriot League ‘s 10-member lineup heading into the fall season includes Bucknell, Colgate, Fordham, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Richmond, Villanova, and William & Mary.

Patriot League Football Schedule