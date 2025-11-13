Pac-12 signs TV deal with USA Sports through 2030-31 season

The Pac-12 Conference and USA Sports announced a five-year partnership Thursday. The deal, which will feature regular-season football action on USA Sports, extends through the 2030-31 season.
As part of the agreement, USA Sports will broadcast 22 regular-season football games each season. Additionally, the network will broadcast 50 regular season men’s basketball games and 5-10 regular season women’s basketball games each season.
“The new Pac-12 is where tradition meets transformation — a unique opportunity in the rapidly-evolving college sports landscape that strongly aligns with the go-forward vision of USA Sports,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. “We are thrilled to launch this partnership with the USA Sports team and leverage our shared vision to build something unique and special.”
With today’s announcement, all Pac-12 football regular-season home games will be broadcast across CBS, The CW, CBS Sports Network (CBSSN), and USA Network, while the Pac-12 Football Championship Game will be televised by CBS.
“USA Sports is proud to partner with the new Pac-12 and showcase the league to a national audience on USA Network,” said Matt Hong, President of USA Sports. “Our partnership further establishes USA Network as a destination for all sports fans, with weekends packed with Pac-12 football doubleheaders and men’s and women’s basketball double- and triple-headers beginning next fall.”
All Pac-12 football games on USA Sports will be produced by Pac-12 Enterprises, which is the broadcast production arm of the conference.
Additionally, the league announced that the kickoff times for every Pac-12 home football game ill be announced prior to the season.
The Pac-12 will have a different look beginning in 2026, as current members Oregon State and Washington State welcome five new schools from the Mountain West Conference — Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State — as well as Texas State from the Sun Belt Conference.
“The league announced that the kickoff times for every PAC-12 home football game will be announced prior to the season.”
^^ This is huge for fans. Being able to plan your game day in advance (travel, tailgating, hotel reservations, etc.)
I hope it is successful, and other conferences make similar arrangements with their TV partners.
Any word on how much the deal is worth to the conference?
Haven’t seen anything.