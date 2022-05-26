Pac-12 football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Pac-12 football schedule 2022 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, and it features 34 games slated for broadcast during the first three weeks.
The first Pac-12 team in action this season will be the Arizona State Sun Devils when they host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Thursday, Sept. 1. The game will air at 10pm ET on the Pac-12 Network (P12N).
On Friday, Sept. 2, the Colorado Buffaloes host the TCU Horned Frogs and the game is set for 10pm ET on ESPN.
The remaining 10 Pac-12 members kickoff their 2022 seasons with non-conference contests on Saturday, Sept. 3. The slate is highlighted by Oregon vs. Georgia (in Atlanta, Ga.) at 3:30pm ET on ABC and Utah at Florida at 7pm ET on ESPN.
The first Pac-12 conference matchup is slated for Saturday, Sept. 10 when the USC Trojans travel to take on the in-state rival Stanford Cardinal. The game will kickoff a 7:30pm ET on ABC.
Kickoff times and/or television for seven Pac-12 games from Week 4 onward were also announced on Thursday.
The 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be televised by FOX at 8:00pm ET.
Listed below are the Pac-12 games have been selected for television as of May 26. All remaining Pac-12 controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.
Pac-12 football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, Sept. 1
NAU at Arizona St. – 10pm, P12N
Friday, Sept. 2
TCU at Colorado – 10pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 3
Bowling Green at UCLA – 2:30pm, P12N
Arizona at San Diego St. – 3:30pm, CBS
Oregon vs. Georgia (in Atlanta) – 3:30pm, ABC
UC Davis at California – 4pm, Pac-12 Now/P12BA
Rice at USC – 6pm, P12N
Utah at Florida – 7pm, ESPN
Colgate at Stanford – 8pm, Pac-12 Now/P12BA
Idaho at Washington St. – 9:30pm, P12N
Boise St. at Oregon St. – 10:30pm, ESPN
Kent St. at Washington – 10:30pm, FS1
Saturday, Sept 10.
Southern Utah at Utah – 1:30pm, P12N
Colorado at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBS
Washington St. at Wisconsin – 3:30pm, FOX
Portland St. at Washington – 4pm, Pac-12 Now/P12W
UNLV at Cal – 4pm, Pac-12 Now/P12BA
Alabama St. at UCLA – 5pm, P12N
Arizona St. at Oklahoma St. – 7:30pm, ESPN2
USC at Stanford – 7:30pm, ABC
Eastern Washington at Oregon – 8:30pm, P12N
Oregon St. at Fresno St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Mississippi St. at Arizona – 11pm, FS1
Saturday, Sept. 17
South Alabama at UCLA – 2pm, P12N
California at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, NBC
Colorado at Minnesota- 3:30pm, ESPN2
BYU at Oregon – 3:30pm, FOX
Colorado St. at Washington St. – 5pm, P12N
Michigan St. at Washington – 7:30pm, ABC
Montana St. at Oregon St. (in Portland) – 8pm, P12N
San Diego St. at Utah – 10pm, ESPN2
Fresno St. at USC – 10:30pm, FOX
Eastern Michigan at Arizona St. – 11pm, P12N
North Dakota St. at Arizona – 11pm, FS1
Friday, Sept. 30
Washington at UCLA – 10:30pm, ESPN
Thursday, Oct. 27
Utah at Washington St. – 10pm, FS1
Friday, Nov. 4
Oregon St. at Washington – 10:30pm, ESPN2
Friday, Nov. 11
Colorado at USC – 9:30pm, FS1
Friday, Nov. 25
Arizona St. at Arizona – 3pm, FS1
UCLA at California – 4:30pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov. 26
Oregon at Oregon St. – ABC/ESPN/2/U
Friday, Dec. 2
2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game – 8pm, FOX
