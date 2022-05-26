Pac-12 football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Pac-12 football schedule 2022 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, and it features 34 games slated for broadcast during the first three weeks.

The first Pac-12 team in action this season will be the Arizona State Sun Devils when they host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Thursday, Sept. 1. The game will air at 10pm ET on the Pac-12 Network (P12N).

On Friday, Sept. 2, the Colorado Buffaloes host the TCU Horned Frogs and the game is set for 10pm ET on ESPN.

The remaining 10 Pac-12 members kickoff their 2022 seasons with non-conference contests on Saturday, Sept. 3. The slate is highlighted by Oregon vs. Georgia (in Atlanta, Ga.) at 3:30pm ET on ABC and Utah at Florida at 7pm ET on ESPN.

The first Pac-12 conference matchup is slated for Saturday, Sept. 10 when the USC Trojans travel to take on the in-state rival Stanford Cardinal. The game will kickoff a 7:30pm ET on ABC.

Kickoff times and/or television for seven Pac-12 games from Week 4 onward were also announced on Thursday.

The 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be televised by FOX at 8:00pm ET.

Listed below are the Pac-12 games have been selected for television as of May 26. All remaining Pac-12 controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

Pac-12 football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 1

NAU at Arizona St. – 10pm, P12N

Friday, Sept. 2

TCU at Colorado – 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 3

Bowling Green at UCLA – 2:30pm, P12N

Arizona at San Diego St. – 3:30pm, CBS

Oregon vs. Georgia (in Atlanta) – 3:30pm, ABC

UC Davis at California – 4pm, Pac-12 Now/P12BA

Rice at USC – 6pm, P12N

Utah at Florida – 7pm, ESPN

Colgate at Stanford – 8pm, Pac-12 Now/P12BA

Idaho at Washington St. – 9:30pm, P12N

Boise St. at Oregon St. – 10:30pm, ESPN

Kent St. at Washington – 10:30pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept 10.

Southern Utah at Utah – 1:30pm, P12N

Colorado at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBS

Washington St. at Wisconsin – 3:30pm, FOX

Portland St. at Washington – 4pm, Pac-12 Now/P12W

UNLV at Cal – 4pm, Pac-12 Now/P12BA

Alabama St. at UCLA – 5pm, P12N

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St. – 7:30pm, ESPN2

USC at Stanford – 7:30pm, ABC

Eastern Washington at Oregon – 8:30pm, P12N

Oregon St. at Fresno St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Mississippi St. at Arizona – 11pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 17

South Alabama at UCLA – 2pm, P12N

California at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, NBC

Colorado at Minnesota- 3:30pm, ESPN2

BYU at Oregon – 3:30pm, FOX

Colorado St. at Washington St. – 5pm, P12N

Michigan St. at Washington – 7:30pm, ABC

Montana St. at Oregon St. (in Portland) – 8pm, P12N

San Diego St. at Utah – 10pm, ESPN2

Fresno St. at USC – 10:30pm, FOX

Eastern Michigan at Arizona St. – 11pm, P12N

North Dakota St. at Arizona – 11pm, FS1

Friday, Sept. 30

Washington at UCLA – 10:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 27

Utah at Washington St. – 10pm, FS1

Friday, Nov. 4

Oregon St. at Washington – 10:30pm, ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 11

Colorado at USC – 9:30pm, FS1

Friday, Nov. 25

Arizona St. at Arizona – 3pm, FS1

UCLA at California – 4:30pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 26

Oregon at Oregon St. – ABC/ESPN/2/U

Friday, Dec. 2

2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game – 8pm, FOX

