OVC to return to traditional branding for 2026 football season

The Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) announced Thursday its return to the OVC football logo and branding for the 2026 football season.

This change does not affect the league’s relationship with the Big South Conference or modify any existing membership agreements.

“The return to a unified OVC football identity represents more than a rebrand—it signifies a reset, a refocus, and the start of an exciting new direction for our league,” said OVC Commissioner Matt Wilson. “Over the last three seasons, our association has provided the competitive foundation we needed. Now, with the eight programs in the association aligned under one brand, we have the clarity, momentum, and shared purpose to elevate what OVC football can be for years to come.”

“The rebranding reflects an evolution in identity, not a change in partnership,” said Charleston Southern University President B. Keith Faulkner. “As a founding member of the Association, we are proud of the strong foundation established over the last three seasons and are grateful for the shared commitment shown by every institution involved. With the eight programs moving forward together under one identity, we believe this structure will strengthen our brand and elevate the experience for our student-athletes.”

“Our partnership with the Big South remains incredibly powerful,” said Dr. Jay Gatrell, President of Eastern Illinois University. “Moving forward under the OVC name simplifies our brand, strengthens our competitive edge, and builds a foundation for future growth. We deeply value the ongoing commitment of our Big South partners, and this rebranded framework unites all eight teams under a single, shared vision.”

Additional branding updates will be shared over the summer.

2026 OVC football members include Charleston Southern University (Charleston, SC), Eastern Illinois University (Charleston, IL), Gardner-Webb University (Boiling Springs, NC), Lindenwood University (St. Charles, MO), Southeast Missouri State University (Cape Girardeau, MO), Tennessee State University (Nashville, TN), University of Tennessee at Martin (Martin, TN) and Western Illinois University (Macomb, IL).