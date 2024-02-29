Oregon State announces 2024 football schedule

The Oregon State Beavers have announced their complete 2024 football schedule, which includes seven home contests and 12 games overall.

The 2024 season will be the first for Oregon State as a member of the two-team Pac-12 along with the Washington State Cougars following the departure of 10 teams to other conferences. NCAA bylaws stipulate that conferences must have at least eight members, but they also allow for a two-year grace period if a conference falls below the eight-team threshold.

Oregon State’s schedule in 2024 will include six games against Mountain West opponents thanks to a football scheduling agreement between the two conferences. The Mountain West matchups will not count as conference games for any of the participants.

The Beavers will open the 2024 season at home at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., against the Idaho State Bengals on Aug. 31 before traveling to face the San Diego State Aztecs on Sept. 7.

Oregon State will then return home to host consecutive games against the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 14 and the Purdue Boilermakers on Sept. 21.

After an open date, the Beavers host Colorado State on Oct. 5 before traveling to face Nevada on Oct. 12. Oregon State returns to Corvallis to host UNLV on Oct. 19 before a trip to face California on Oct. 26.

After their second open date, the Beavers host San Jose State on Nov. 9 before visiting Air Force on Nov. 16.

Oregon State will play one game against fellow Pac-12 member Washington State at home in Corvallis on Nov. 23. Whether the result of that one contest will crown a Pac-12 champion remains to be seen. The Beavers conclude their 2024 slate at Boise State on Nov. 30

Oregon State will enter the 2024 season with a new head coach following Jonathan Smith’s departure to take over at Michigan State. The Beavers will be led by Trent Bray, who served as the defensive coordinator at Oregon State for the past two-and-half seasons.

2024 Oregon State Football Schedule