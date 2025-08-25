Oregon State adjusts date of 2028 Idaho game, adds future contest

The Oregon State Beavers have adjusted the date of their football game against the Idaho Vandals in 2028 and also added a future contest, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Oregon State previously signed a contract to host the Idaho Vandals of the Big Sky Conference at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., on Sept. 2, 2028. The contract was executed on Aug. 8, 2022.

According to a copy of an amendment to the contract obtained from Oregon State University via a state public records request, the two schools have agreed to push the contest back one week to Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028. The financial terms of the original contract remain the same, with the Beavers paying the Vandals a $675,000 guarantee following the completion of the contest.

In consideration for adjusting the date of the game, Oregon State and Idaho have mutually agreed to schedule an additional contest in Corvallis during the 2032 season. A separate contract for that game will be executed by the two institutions at a later date.

Oregon State and Idaho first met on the gridiron in 1913 and have played a total of 44 contests. In their most recent matchup in 2021, the Beavers defeated the Vandals, 42-0, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 38-6.

The Beavers currently have only one other non-conference contest scheduled in 2028. Oregon State is slated to visit the New Mexico Lobos on Sept. 23 that season.

Oregon State is one of two remaining members of the Pac-12 Conference along with Washington State following the departure of 10 members to the Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC. The Pac-12 will expand to eight football-playing teams next season with the addition of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Texas State, and Utah State.

Football Schedules

Oregon State Football Schedule

Idaho Football Schedule