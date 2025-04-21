Oregon State adds Montana to 2026 football schedule

The Oregon State Beavers have added the Montana Grizzlies to their 2026 football schedule, the school announced Monday.

Oregon State will host Montana at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The game will mark the 17th overall meeting between the two schools and first since the 1996 season.

Oregon State and Montana first met on the gridiron in 1925. The Beavers currently lead the overall series, 12-2-2, but have dropped two consecutive games in the series, 22-15 in 1990 and 35-14 in 1996.

Montana, a member of the Big Sky Conference, is the fifth game against a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent on Oregon State’s future non-conference schedules. The Beavers are also slated to host Lafayette in 2025, Portland State in 2027, Idaho in 2028, and Sacramento State in 2029.

Oregon State is currently one of two members of the Pac-12 Conference along with Washington State. Five current Mountain West teams — Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State — are slated to join the Pac-12 beginning with the 2026 season.

The Beavers are scheduled to open the 2026 season on the road against the Houston Cougars on Sept. 5 before hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Corvallis on Sept. 12.

Montana State now has two of its three non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2026 season. The Grizzlies are also scheduled to host the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Sept. 12 in Missoula, Mont.

