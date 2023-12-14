Oregon, Boise State cancel second game of three-game football series

The Oregon Ducks and Boise State Broncos have canceled the second game of their three-game football series, both schools announced on Thursday.

Oregon and Boise State scheduled a three-game football series back in 2018, with contests scheduled for 2024 and 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., and in 2025 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Due to Oregon’s move to the Big Ten Conference next season and wanting to preserve its rivalry with the Oregon State Beavers, the series with Boise State has been modified. The series will still begin in 2024 in Eugene, except that the game has been moved up one week from Sept. 14 to Sept. 7.

The second game of the series in Boise in 2025 has been canceled, while the third game remains in Eugene on Sept. 5, 2026. As a result of those changes, Oregon will pay Boise State a total of $2.6 million for the games in Eugene in 2024 and 2026, per the announcement from Boise State.

Boise State also announced its Mountain West Conference opponents for the 2024 season today, which includes Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State, and Washington State at home and Hawaii, San Jose State, UNLV, and Wyoming on the road. The game against Washington State is part of a scheduling agreement between the Mountain West and Pac-12 and will not count in the conference standings.

The Broncos will also play non-conference games at home against Portland State (Sept. 21) and Oregon State (date TBA) and on the road at Georgia Southern (Aug. 31) and Oregon (Sept. 7).

