Oregon adds Western Kentucky to 2027 football schedule

The Oregon Ducks have added the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to their 2027 football schedule, according to an official announcement from both schools Friday.

Oregon will host Western Kentucky at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, September 18, 2027. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Oregon holds a 5-0 record over current members of Conference USA, while Western Kentucky is winless in twelve contests against Big Ten opponents.

With the addition of Western Kentucky, Oregon has completed its non-conference schedule for the 2027 season. The Ducks are scheduled to open the season at home against Eastern Washington on Sept. 4 before traveling to face Baylor on Sept. 11.

In Big Ten action in 2027, Oregon will host Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State, and Purdue, while visiting Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, UCLA, and Washington.

Oregon is the third scheduled non-league opponent for Western Kentucky in 2027. The Hilltoppers are also slated to visit Ball State on Sept. 11 and host Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 25 that season.

