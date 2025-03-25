Ole Miss adds Wofford to 2026 football schedule

The Ole Miss Rebels have added the Wofford Terriers to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Ole Miss will host Wofford at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. The Rebels will pay the Terriers a $485,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained from the University of Mississippi via a state open records request.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron during the 2016 season, Ole Miss defeated Wofford, 38-13, in Oxford. The game was later vacated due to NCAA sanctions, which means the series between the two schools is officially 0-0.

Wofford currently competes in the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Terriers finished the 2024 season 5-7 overall and 3-5 in conference action.

Ole Miss was previously scheduled to host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in 2026, so that contest will be rescheduled for another season or canceled. The only other scheduled non-conference matchup for Ole Miss in 2026 is a trip to face the Charlotte 49ers on Sept. 12, which is the first game of a home-and-home series that concludes in Oxford the following season.

With the addition of Wofford, Ole Miss has four future matchups lined up against FCS opponents: The Citadel (2025), Wofford (2026), Alcorn State (2028), and Southeast Missouri (2029).

Ole Miss is the first known non-conference opponent for Wofford in 2026.

Other FBS opponents on Wofford’s future football schedules include Virginia Tech in 2025, Clemson in 2027, and South Carolina in 2028.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Future Ole Miss Football Schedules

Future Wofford Football Schedules