Ole Miss adds Southeast Missouri to 2029 football schedule

The Ole Miss Rebels have added the Southeast Missouri Redhawks to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Ole Miss will host Southeast Missouri at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029. The Rebels will pay the Redhawks a $550,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained from the University of Mississippi via a state open records request.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron on Sept. 7, 2013, Ole Miss defeated Southeast Missouri, 31-13, in Oxford. The game was later vacated due to NCAA sanctions, which means the series between the two schools is officially 0-0.

Southeast Missouri currently competes in the Big South-OVC Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Redhawks have won the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) championship three times, most recently in 2022.

Ole Miss now has three non-conference matchups scheduled for the 2029 season. The Rebels are currently slated to open the season on the road against the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 1 and will later host the BYU Cougars on a date to be determined.

With the addition of Southeast Missouri, Ole Miss has five future matchups lined up against FCS opponents: Furman (2024), The Citadel (2025), Eastern Kentucky (2026), Alcorn State (2028), and Southeast Missouri (2029).

Southeast Missouri has one other scheduled non-conference opponent in 2029. The Redhawks are scheduled to open the season on the road against the North Alabama Lions on Sept. 1.

Football Schedules