Ole Miss adds Southeast Missouri to 2029 football schedule

The Ole Miss Rebels have added the Southeast Missouri Redhawks to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.
Ole Miss will host Southeast Missouri at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029. The Rebels will pay the Redhawks a $550,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained from the University of Mississippi via a state open records request.
In their first and only meeting on the gridiron on Sept. 7, 2013, Ole Miss defeated Southeast Missouri, 31-13, in Oxford. The game was later vacated due to NCAA sanctions, which means the series between the two schools is officially 0-0.
Southeast Missouri currently competes in the Big South-OVC Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Redhawks have won the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) championship three times, most recently in 2022.
Ole Miss now has three non-conference matchups scheduled for the 2029 season. The Rebels are currently slated to open the season on the road against the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 1 and will later host the BYU Cougars on a date to be determined.
With the addition of Southeast Missouri, Ole Miss has five future matchups lined up against FCS opponents: Furman (2024), The Citadel (2025), Eastern Kentucky (2026), Alcorn State (2028), and Southeast Missouri (2029).
Southeast Missouri has one other scheduled non-conference opponent in 2029. The Redhawks are scheduled to open the season on the road against the North Alabama Lions on Sept. 1.
Football Schedules
If I had to change nickname of Southeast Missouri it would be Spacewalkers in honor of retired NASA Astronaut & SE Missouri alumni Linda M. Godwin who went on two EVA’s March 1996 & December 2001 & still alive just turned 72 years young six weeks ago.
Mississippi has been elevated to one of the BIG SEC BRANDS according to pundits. Why are they traveling to S Alabama in 2029 and to U Conn in 2027 and Oregon St in 2030?
SEC “BIG” BRANDS do not travel to G5/2 stadiums.
South Alabama series was scheduled in 2020. So maybe they back out of that one, or they want to exposure in Alabama for recruiting.
Another FCS game in the CFP Era. Ugh