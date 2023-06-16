Old Dominion, Liberty adjust dates of two future football games

The Old Dominion Monarchs and the Liberty Flames have adjusted the dates of two of their future football games, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of two amendments to the original athletic competition agreement were obtained from Old Dominion University via a state of Virginia Freedom of Information Act request.

Per the original contract, Old Dominion was set to host Liberty at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 and the return game at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, 2028.

According to the copy of one of the amendments, the initial game of the home-and-home series has been moved up one week and will now be played on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 in Norfolk, Va.

The second and final game of the contract has undergone an even bigger change. The game at Liberty in 2028 has been postponed and will now be played in Lynchburg five seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2033.

Both schedule changes are likely due to Liberty adjusting to their new membership in Conference USA, which becomes official on July 1, 2023. Prior to joining Conference USA, Liberty was a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent and had to schedule 12 games per season without the benefit of a built-in conference slate.

Old Dominion and Liberty first met on the gridiron in 2013 and have played a total of four contests. In their most recent matchup in 2022, Liberty defeated Old Dominion 38-24 on the road in Norfolk to take a 3-1 lead in the overall series.

