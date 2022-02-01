Old Dominion, Liberty schedule football series for 2025, 2028

The Old Dominion Monarchs and the Liberty Flames have added two games to their future football series, according to a report by ASeaOfRed.com.

A copy of the contract was obtained by ASeaOfRed from Old Dominion University via a state of Virginia Freedom of Information Act request.

According to the contract, Old Dominion will host Liberty at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. The return game at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, 2028.

This new contract was signed in August 2021 before Liberty accepted an invitation to join Conference USA and prior to Old Dominion announcing their move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt Conference. Both of those moves are scheduled to become official on July 1, 2023.

Old Dominion and Liberty first met on the gridiron in 2013 and have played a total of three contests. In their most recent matchup in 2021, Liberty defeated Old Dominion 45-17 in Lynchburg to take a 2-1 lead in the overall series.

The 2021 contest is part of a home-and-home contract that concludes with Old Dominion hosting Liberty in Norfolk on Oct. 1, 2022. In a separate agreement, the Monarchs will travel to play the Flames in Lynchburg on Oct. 7, 2023 and they will receive an $800,000 guarantee.

