Old Dominion adjusts 2023 football schedule, adds three future games vs. FCS teams

The Old Dominion Monarchs have adjusted their 2023 football schedule and added three Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents to their future football schedules, the school announced on Thursday.

Old Dominion was previously scheduled to host the Buffalo Bulls on Sept. 23, 2023. However, the schools have mutually agreed to cancel the game and it will not be rescheduled.

The Monarchs have replaced the Buffalo contest with a home tilt against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions of the Southland Conference in the FCS. The ODU-Texas A&M-Commerce game will be played on Sept. 23 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va.

Old Dominion did not have an FCS opponent on their non-conference schedule in 2023, which allowed them to add the contest.

The Old Dominion-Buffalo game was canceled so that the Bulls could play at the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns next season. Louisiana was the only Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team remaining with a non-conference opening in 2023 and likely did not want to schedule a second FCS opponent.

In addition to the changes to their 2023 football schedule, Old Dominion has announced the addition of future games against North Carolina Central, Norfolk State, and William & Mary.

ODU will host North Carolina Central on Sept. 6, 2025, which completes the Monarchs’ non-conference slate that season. The Monarchs will also visit Indiana (Aug. 30) and Virginia Tech (Sept. 13) host Liberty (Oct. 4).

The Norfolk State Spartans will make the short, four-mile trip to play Old Dominion on Sept. 5, 2026. Other non-conference opponents for the Monarchs that season include Virginia Tech on the road on Sept. 12 and UConn at home on Oct. 31.

Old Dominion will host William & Mary in Norfolk on Sept. 1, 2029. That completes the schedule for Old Dominion that season, which also includes contests at Army on Sept. 8, at East Carolina Sept. 15, and a home against Virginia Tech on Sept. 22.

Future Old Dominion Football Schedules