Old Dominion adds Norfolk State to 2027 football schedule

The Old Dominion Monarchs have added the Norfolk State Spartans to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Old Dominion will host Norfolk State at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The Monarchs will pay the Spartans a $320,000 guarantee for the game, according to a copy of the contract obtained via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

The game will mark the second consecutive season-opener between the two schools, as the Monarchs and Spartans have a previous contract to meet at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The Spartans will receive a $300,000 guarantee for that contest.

Norfolk State is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The NSU campus is just a short, four-mile drive from the campus of Old Dominion University.

Old Dominion and Norfolk State first met in football in 2011 and then played three more contests, most recently in 2019. The Monarchs currently hold a 4-0 record against the Spartans.

The addition of Norfolk State gives Old Dominion three of its four opponents for its non-conference schedule in 2027. The Monarchs are also scheduled to host the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 11 and visit the UConn Huskies on Sept. 25.

Norfolk State now has four non-conference opponents set for its 2027 slate. Following the opener at Old Dominion, Norfolk State will visit the Elon Phoenix on Sept. 11 before hosting back-to-back contests against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Sept. 18 and the Richmond Spiders on Sept. 25.

If Norfolk State continues to play a five-game schedule in the MEAC, they will need to add two additional non-conference opponents in 2027 for a total of 11 contests.

