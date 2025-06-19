Old Dominion adds Hampton to 2028 football schedule

The Old Dominion Monarchs have added the Hampton Pirates to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with Hampton University was obtained from Old Dominion University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Old Dominion will host Hampton at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028. According to the copy of the contract, the Monarchs will pay the Pirates a $325,000 guarantee for the game.

Old Dominion, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, and Hampton, a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), first met on the gridiron in 2010. The Monarchs defeated the Pirates in their most recent meeting, 47-7 in Norfolk in 2021, and currently hold a 6-0 advantage in the series.

With the addition of Hampton, Old Dominion now has three opponents set for its non-conference schedule in 2028. The Monarchs are scheduled to open the 2028 season at home on Sept. 2 against the Virginia Cavaliers before traveling to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 9.

Old Dominion is the first known non-conference opponent for Hampton’s 2028 football schedule.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Future Old Dominion Football Schedules

Future Hampton Football Schedules