The Oklahoma State Cowboys have added the Lindenwood Lions to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Lindenwood University was obtained from Oklahoma State University via a state public records request.

Oklahoma State will host Lindenwood at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029. The Cowboys will pay the Lions a $500,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The contest between Oklahoma State and Lindenwood in 2029 will mark their first-ever meeting in football.

Lindenwood is a member of the OVC-Big South Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Previously, the Lions competed in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) in Division II from 2019 through 2021.

With the addition of Lindenwood, Oklahoma State now has all three non-conference opponents set for its schedule in 2029. Other opponents for the Cowboys that season include the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at home to open the season on Sept. 1 and the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road on Sept. 15.

Oklahoma State now has five future games scheduled against FCS opponents. The Cowboys will host UT Martin this season, Murray State in 2026, Western Illinois in 2027, Southeastern Louisiana in 2028, and Lindenwood in 2029.

Oklahoma State is the first known non-conference opponent for Lindenwood for the 2029 season.

