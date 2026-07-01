Oklahoma adjusts date of 2026 football home opener vs. UTEP

The Oklahoma Sooners have adjusted the date of their 2026 home football opener against UTEP to Friday, Sept. 4, the school announced.

“Moving our home opener against UTEP to Friday night presents a unique opportunity to showcase Oklahoma Football,” said University of Oklahoma Vice President and Director of Athletics Roger Denny. “The game will be streamed digitally, which allows us to be more intentional about selecting a date and kickoff time. Historically, early-season games in Oklahoma can present significant heat challenges, and a Friday night kickoff provides a more comfortable environment for our student-athletes, fans and game-day staff. It also allows our fans to enjoy an electric atmosphere in Norman while making the most of the remainder of Labor Day weekend. We’re excited to welcome Sooner Nation back to Owen Field for a rare Friday night game under the lights.”

SEC Network+ will handle the streaming coverage for the game, set to kick at 7:00pm (Central).

“Friday night games are rare for us, especially at home,” said head coach Brent Venables, “so the opportunity to open our season under the lights on a Friday evening on Owen Field is exciting for our team. I expect the environment to be absolutely incredible, and I know our players will feed off that electricity.”

Oklahoma’s last Friday contest was the 2024 season opener, a 51-3 Sooner victory over Temple on Friday, Aug. 30, of that year.

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