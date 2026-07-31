Oklahoma adds Missouri State to 2028 football schedule

The Oklahoma Sooners have added the Missouri State Bears to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.
Oklahoma will host Missouri State at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman on Saturday, September 9, 2028. The Bears will receive a $1.2 million guarantee for the matchup, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Missouri State University via a state public records request.
The two programs have met only once before. Oklahoma won the lone meeting 48-0 on Sept. 12, 2020, also in Norman.
With Missouri State now added, Oklahoma’s 2028 slate features one too many non‑conference opponents. The Sooners are currently scheduled to host Temple on Sept. 2 and Colorado State on Sept. 30, along with a road trip to Houston on Sept. 16.
The Temple contest is the final game of a three‑game series, and canceling it would cost $700,000. The Houston matchup is part of a home‑and‑home that began in Norman in 2024 and carries a $1 million cancellation fee. Dropping the Colorado State game, a single‑game agreement, would also cost $1 million.
Missouri State now has two non‑conference opponents lined up for 2028. The Bears are also scheduled to visit Arkansas State on Sept. 16, the second game of a home‑and‑home series between the programs.
Football Schedules
Whew! Looks like the Sooners are following SEC protocol by starting to schedule an FCS team each year. No doubt either the Temple or Colorado State game will be cancelled as the SEC has a mandate to play one P4 OOC game (i.e. Houston) each year. With Houston being an AWAY game, the matchup against Missouri State will no doubt increase their odds of becoming bowl eligible in 2028.