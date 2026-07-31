Oklahoma adds Missouri State to 2028 football schedule

Sep 20, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Reggie Powers III (13) runs onto the field holding the American flag before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma Sooners have added the Missouri State Bears to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Oklahoma will host Missouri State at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman on Saturday, September 9, 2028. The Bears will receive a $1.2 million guarantee for the matchup, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Missouri State University via a state public records request.

The two programs have met only once before. Oklahoma won the lone meeting 48-0 on Sept. 12, 2020, also in Norman.

With Missouri State now added, Oklahoma’s 2028 slate features one too many non‑conference opponents. The Sooners are currently scheduled to host Temple on Sept. 2 and Colorado State on Sept. 30, along with a road trip to Houston on Sept. 16.

The Temple contest is the final game of a three‑game series, and canceling it would cost $700,000. The Houston matchup is part of a home‑and‑home that began in Norman in 2024 and carries a $1 million cancellation fee. Dropping the Colorado State game, a single‑game agreement, would also cost $1 million.

Missouri State now has two non‑conference opponents lined up for 2028. The Bears are also scheduled to visit Arkansas State on Sept. 16, the second game of a home‑and‑home series between the programs.

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