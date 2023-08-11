Oklahoma adds Maine to 2024 football schedule

The Oklahoma Sooners have added the Maine Black Bears to their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Friday.

Oklahoma will host Maine at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on a date to be announced during the 2024 season. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The University of Maine, located in Orono, Maine, is a member of the Coastal Athletic Conference (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Black Bears finished the 2022 season 2-9 overall and 2-6 in conference play.

With the addition of Houston and Maine, Oklahoma has completed its non-conference football schedule for the 2024 season. Other opponents scheduled for the Sooners include the Temple Owls on Aug. 31 and the Tulane Green Wave on Sept. 14, both in Norman.

“We’re excited to add Houston and Maine to our 2024 schedule,” said Oklahoma Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. “We always strive to schedule non-conference opponents in a manner that positions us for success and creates a fun environment for fans. It was always going to be a challenge to find two programs at this late stage that had open dates, but we’re happy with the result of that process and are thrilled to give our fans seven home games in 2024. A big thank-you to Houston athletics director Chris Pezman and Maine AD Jude Killy for their cooperation, and, in Maine’s case, its willingness to be flexible on a game date.”

The 2024 season will be the first for Oklahoma as a member of the SEC. The Sooners will host Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee and will travel to face Auburn, LSU, Missouri, and Ole Miss. Oklahoma will also play Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

Oklahoma is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Maine in 2024. The Black Bears are also scheduled to host the Colgate Raiders on Aug. 31 and play at the Montana State Bobcats on Sept. 7.

The 2024 season is a 12-game schedule for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams, so the Black Bears can add one additional non-conference matchup, unless the CAA moves to a nine-game conference schedule.

