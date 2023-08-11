Houston, Oklahoma schedule football series for 2024, 2028

The Houston Cougars and the Oklahoma Sooners have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2028 seasons, both schools announced on Friday.

In the first game of the series, Houston will travel to face Oklahoma at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. The Cougars will host the Sooners four seasons later TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028, which will conclude the two-game series.

“This is a great series and frankly, this doesn’t happen without the transition we’re making,” Houston Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. “The elevation and status of program allows us to play games like this. In 2027, you have LSU at NRG Stadium, and you get Oklahoma here at TDECU Stadium in 2028. You’re going to see a lot more of this coming as we continue to work on our future schedule.”

Houston officially joined the Big 12 Conference on July 1 following 10 seasons as a member of the American Athletic Conference. Oklahoma will be playing their final season as a member of the Big 12 this fall before they join the SEC next season. The two schools are not slated to square off in conference play in 2023.

“We’re excited to add Houston and Maine to our 2024 schedule,” said Oklahoma Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. “We always strive to schedule non-conference opponents in a manner that positions us for success and creates a fun environment for fans. It was always going to be a challenge to find two programs at this late stage that had open dates, but we’re happy with the result of that process and are thrilled to give our fans seven home games in 2024. A big thank-you to Houston athletics director Chris Pezman and Maine AD Jude Killy for their cooperation, and, in Maine’s case, its willingness to be flexible on a game date.”

Houston and Oklahoma first met on the gridiron in the 1981 Sun Bowl and have played three additional contests since then. The Sooners won the most recent contest in 2019 in Norman, 49-31, and currently hold a 3-1 advantage in the series.

With the addition of Oklahoma, Houston now has all three of its non-conference opponents scheduled for 2024. The Cougars are scheduled to open the season at home against UNLV on Aug. 31 and will visit Boise State on Sept. 21.

Oklahoma is currently scheduled to open the 2024 season at home against Temple on Aug. 31. The Sooners will also host Tulane on Sept. 14 and Maine on a date to be determined.

Football Schedules