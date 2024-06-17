Ohio State replaces UConn with Grambling on 2025 football schedule

The Ohio State Buckeyes have made a change to their 2025 football schedule, replacing a previously scheduled Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent with a team from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), the school announced on Monday.

Ohio State was previously scheduled to host the UConn Huskies at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 18, 2025. The Huskies were set to receive a $1.95 million guarantee for playing the game.

According to their release today, the Buckeyes and Huskies have mutually agreed to cancel that contest.

To replace that the UConn contest, Ohio State has added a home game against the Grambling State Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Grambling State University, located in Grambling, La., is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the FCS.

“This is another example of us being able to showcase our brand to a national audience,” said Grambling State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Travyean D. Scott. “We are thrilled that our players and fans will get to experience a matchup between two of the most storied football programs in the country. When you think of college football, Grambling State and Ohio State are two of the names that many think of immediately. This contest will allow our both fan bases to experience the cultural and athletic excellence of both institutions.”

Ohio State is scheduled to open the 2025 season at home against the Texas Longhorns on Aug. 30 and then host the Ohio Bobcats two weeks later on Sept. 13.

The Big Ten slate of opponents for Ohio State in 2025 is also set. Ohio State will host Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers, and UCLA and will travel to take on Illinois, Michigan, Purdue, Washington, and Wisconsin.

